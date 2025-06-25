$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 25th
Published June 25, 2025
By Charlie
- What is the name of Barrie's OHL Hockey team?
Barrie Colts
- "When You Wish Upon a Star" is a famous song that first appeared in the animated 1940s Movie from Disney.
Pinocchio
- Going South on Hwy 400, what is the 2nd exit in Barrie?
Bayfield St.
- What does TSX stand for?
Toronto Stock Exchange
- What are the waterfalls on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls called?
Horseshoe Falls / Canadian Horseshoe Falls
- What was Kate Winslet's character's name in the Titanic?
Rose
- In TV's Mr. Dressup, what was the name of the magical chest filled with costumes and props?
The Tickle Trunk
- How many is a baker's Dozen?
13
- What type of alcohol is typically used in a Lemon Drop cocktail?
Vodka
- What popular candy is known for being dispensed from collectible character-headed containers?
PEZ
