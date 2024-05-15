$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 15th
How did you do this morning?
- Which of the following game pieces was not included in the Original Monopoly Board game, battleship, bicycle, or thimble?
Bicycle
- This red character from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe is currently starring in his miniseries on Paramount Plus.
Knuckles
- The Blue Jays played the Orioles last night. Where are the Orioles from?
Baltimore
- What is the term when you overlay a flat surface with a layer of plastic or some other protective material?
Laminate
- If a dozen donuts cost 6$ and you bought $30 worth of donuts how many donuts did you buy?
60
- In what country can you find the Leaning Tower of Pisa?
Italy
- This is the body of water along the 14 km beach of Wasaga Beach.
Georgian bay
- What is the name of a corrective lens used to enhance visual perception in only one eye?
Monocle
- The Jamaican Flag consists of 3 colours, Black, Green and what other colour?
Yellow
- What fast food chain is home of the Whopper?
Burger King