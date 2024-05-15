Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 15th

  1. Which of the following game pieces was not included in the Original Monopoly Board game, battleship, bicycle,  or thimble?

Bicycle  

  1. This red character from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe is currently starring in his miniseries on Paramount Plus.

Knuckles   

  1. The Blue Jays played the Orioles last night. Where are the Orioles from?

Baltimore  

  1. What is the term when you overlay a flat surface with a layer of plastic or some other protective material?

Laminate 

  1. If a dozen donuts cost 6$ and you bought $30 worth of donuts how many donuts did you buy?

60

  1. In what country can you find the Leaning Tower of Pisa?

Italy 

  1. This is the body of water along the 14 km beach of Wasaga Beach.

Georgian bay

  1. What is the name of a corrective lens used to enhance visual perception in only one eye?

Monocle 

  1. The Jamaican Flag consists of 3 colours, Black, Green and what other colour?

Yellow

  1. What fast food chain is home of the Whopper?

Burger King

