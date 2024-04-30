Therapist reveals 6 ways to ooze sexiness — it’s about more than looks

Relationship and psychosexual psychotherapist revealed the six ways you can ooze sexiness — and it’s about more than just appearance.

Confidence is key

“Confidence is undeniably attractive. When you exude self-assurance, you feel comfortable in your skin, others are naturally drawn to you.”

Harness your energy and be engaging

Along with being confident, “the energy you project is important.” “It’s about being engaging, and genuinely interested in the other person, and listening.” Make others feel important!

Use body language

A recent study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior found that nonverbal cues are more effective than verbal communication during sex — but the importance of body language goes beyond the bedroom. “Use gestures and facial expressions to convey warmth and interest.”

Stay calm

A way to hone your body language and energy is to remain calm, cool and collected. “When we feel balanced and unstressed, we’re more available to engage with other people.”

Connect with your senses

A good way to practice mindfulness and exude sexiness is to connect with your body and your senses.

Be yourself

But at the end of the day, the sexiest thing a person can do is be themselves.