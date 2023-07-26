New Mustard Skittles!
Condiment and candy…Yummy?
French’s and Skittles have teamed up to release French’s Mustard Skittles in honour of National Mustard Day on August 5th!
Fun-sized packs of Mustard flavoured Skittles will be given away for free while supplies last via online sweepstakes and at in-person pop-up events in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and New York City.
There aren’t any Canadian promotional stops.
Adventurous-eating Canadians who want to try the mustard Skittles can enter to score a bag through an online sweepstakes on the French’s website.
Here’s how Canadians can try and get a pack! Click Here!