New Mustard Skittles!

Condiment and candy…Yummy?

By Kool Eats

French’s and Skittles have teamed up to release French’s Mustard Skittles in honour of National Mustard Day on August 5th!

Fun-sized packs of Mustard flavoured Skittles will be given away for free while supplies last via online sweepstakes and at in-person pop-up events in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and New York City.

There aren’t any Canadian promotional stops. 

Adventurous-eating Canadians who want to try the mustard Skittles can enter to score a bag through an online sweepstakes on the French’s website.

Here’s how Canadians can try and get a pack! Click Here!

