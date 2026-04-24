Burger King Just Went Full Galaxy Mode for Star Wars Day 🍔🚀

Clear your schedule for May 4, because Burger King is launching a Mandalorian-themed menu that looks like it flew straight out of hyperspace and landed in the drive-thru.

And yes… it’s as extra as you’re hoping.

The Collab: Fast Food Meets the Force

With The Mandalorian and Grogu dropping soon, Burger King decided to do what any reasonable brand would do…

👉 Turn the menu into a Star Wars cosplay event you can eat.

We’re talking themed packaging, collectible cups, and food that sounds like it should come with its own soundtrack.

The Menu (Prepare Your Stomach for Adventure)

Here’s what’s landing in your hands like a delicious bounty:

🍔 BBQ Bounty Whopper

A flame-grilled patty stacked with Swiss cheese, bacon, and a creamy BBQ sauce… all wrapped in a helmet-shaped carton.

Because regular wrappers are not strong with the Force.

🧀 Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots

Crispy tots stuffed with melty cheese and ranch seasoning.

Basically, what stormtroopers would eat if they ever hit a target.

🍗 Grogu’s Garlic Chicken Fries

Classic Chicken Fries leveled up with garlic-Parmesan seasoning and a garlic dipping sauce.

Tiny green alien not included… but spiritually present.

🥤 Grogu’s Blue Cookie Shake

A swirl of vanilla soft serve, blue cookies, and blue sugar cookie syrup.

It’s bright blue. It’s chaotic. It’s probably going to stain something.

Bonus Loot (Because Of Course There’s Merch)

Every combo or bundle unlocks one of four collectible cups, because nothing says adulthood like getting excited over drinkware again.

There’s also a Kids Meal with:

A burger or nuggets

Applesauce (for balance)

A Mandalorian toy

So yes, your kid eats… and you secretly keep the toy. No judgment.

RELATED: It’s Star Wars Day! May The 4th Be With You!

When Can You Get It?

The menu drops on May 4 (aka Star Wars Day), which feels aggressively on-brand.

Just look for participating locations and prepare to say something like:

“I’ll take one Grogu shake and… emotional satisfaction.”

Final Thought: Worth the Trip to the Drive-Thru? 🍟

Absolutely. It’s limited-time, it’s themed, and it lets you pretend your lunch is part of a larger cinematic universe.

And honestly? If your fries don’t feel like they’re part of a storyline… what are we even doing anymore?