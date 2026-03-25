McDonald’s Drops K-Pop Inspired Menu With a Demon Twist
McDonald’s is teaming up with Netflix to launch a brand-new menu inspired by the animated hit KPop Demon Hunters— and yes, it’s as extra as it sounds.
Starting March 31, fans can choose between two limited-edition combo meals based on rival K-pop groups from the movie: HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys. There’s also a colourful new McFlurry joining the lineup.
The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal is only available in the morning and includes a Sausage McMuffin with Egg topped with a spicy, peppery Saja Sauce. It also comes with hash browns and a small soft drink.
If you’re more of a lunch or dinner person, the HUNTR/X meal features a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium drink, and Ramyeon McShaker Fries. These fries come with a seasoning blend inspired by ramen — think soy, garlic, sesame, and spice. You pour the seasoning into a special bag, toss in the fries, and shake it all together.
This combo also includes two dipping sauces: Hunter Sauce, a spicy, sweet chilli flavour, and Demon Sauce, a bold purple mustard.
Each meal comes with a collectible photocard featuring one of the K-pop groups, plus a QR code that unlocks bonus content in the McDonald’s app if scanned before April 26.
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And for dessert? McDonald’s is rolling out the Derpy McFlurry — a purple treat made with vanilla soft serve, berry popping pearls, and wild berry sauce, inspired by a character from the film.
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