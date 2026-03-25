McDonald’s Drops K-Pop Inspired Menu With a Demon Twist

McDonald’s is teaming up with Netflix to launch a brand-new menu inspired by the animated hit KPop Demon Hunters— and yes, it’s as extra as it sounds.

Starting March 31, fans can choose between two limited-edition combo meals based on rival K-pop groups from the movie: HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys. There’s also a colourful new McFlurry joining the lineup.

The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal is only available in the morning and includes a Sausage McMuffin with Egg topped with a spicy, peppery Saja Sauce. It also comes with hash browns and a small soft drink.

If you’re more of a lunch or dinner person, the HUNTR/X meal features a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium drink, and Ramyeon McShaker Fries. These fries come with a seasoning blend inspired by ramen — think soy, garlic, sesame, and spice. You pour the seasoning into a special bag, toss in the fries, and shake it all together.

It leaked earlier than planned but here is our official ad for the KPOP DEMON HUNTERS meals starting 3.31 at McD US.



And yes, it was made in collaboration with all the teams from the original movie.



RUJINU. pic.twitter.com/NF84ub8UXb — Guillaume Huin (@HuinGuillaume) March 24, 2026

This combo also includes two dipping sauces: Hunter Sauce, a spicy, sweet chilli flavour, and Demon Sauce, a bold purple mustard.

Each meal comes with a collectible photocard featuring one of the K-pop groups, plus a QR code that unlocks bonus content in the McDonald’s app if scanned before April 26.

RELATED: McDonald’s Canada has teamed up with Drake’s OVO brand for a limited-time collab meal.

And for dessert? McDonald’s is rolling out the Derpy McFlurry — a purple treat made with vanilla soft serve, berry popping pearls, and wild berry sauce, inspired by a character from the film.