New Study Suggests Smartphones May Be Playing a Role in Falling Birth Rates

For years, experts have been trying to figure out why fewer babies are being born. A new study suggests our smartphones could be part of the answer.

According to data from the CDC, birth rates have been steadily declining since 2007. In 2025, there were roughly 53 births for every 1,000 women aged 15 to 44, marking a record low.

Researchers now say the rise of smartphones may be linked to as much as half of that decline.

The theory isn't that phones are physically preventing people from having children. Instead, researchers point to changes in behaviour that have come with constant connectivity.

Among the biggest factors cited are fewer face-to-face social interactions, increased consumption of online adult content, and less frequent sexual activity overall.

In simple terms, people are spending more time staring at screens and less time staring into each other's eyes.

Researchers say younger generations are socializing differently than previous generations, with more of their interactions happening online instead of in person.

That shift may be leading to fewer relationships, fewer romantic connections and ultimately fewer babies.

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The findings line up with earlier research. A 2019 survey found that about one-third of adults used technology in bed every night or nearly every night. Nearly one-quarter said their partner's device use was negatively affecting their intimate relationship.

So while smartphones can order dinner, call a ride, find a date and stream a movie, researchers say they may also be quietly interfering with some of the activities that traditionally lead to starting a family.