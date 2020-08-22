WATCH: The Chicks Perform National Anthem At DNC
On Thursday, the fourth and final night
The Chicks took to their virtual stage on Thursday to perform the National Anthem on the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention.
They received a great deal of positive feedback on Twitter. Check out the performance here:
.@TheChicks singing the national anthem is everything we needed.#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/SFxVg2lTRM
— 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 21, 2020
Their harmonies are amazing!