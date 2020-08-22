Listen Live

WATCH: The Chicks Perform National Anthem At DNC

On Thursday, the fourth and final night

By Music, Videos

The Chicks took to their virtual stage on Thursday to perform the National Anthem on the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention.

They received a great deal of positive feedback on Twitter. Check out the performance here:

Their harmonies are amazing!

