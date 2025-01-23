The White Lotus Renewed for Season 4: Could Canada Be The Next Stop?

Good news, White Lotus fans! HBO just confirmed that the wildly popular series isn’t closing its doors anytime soon.

Mike White’s hit drama has officially been renewed for a fourth season, even before the highly anticipated third season kicks off on February 16.

While details about season four are still under wraps, one thing’s for sure: the chaotic, scandal-filled escapades we’ve come to love will continue. But where will the next exclusive resort be? And which messy guests will show up this time?

Season 3 Heads to Thailand

Season three is set to debut at 9 p.m. on February 16, bringing us to an ultra-luxurious Thai resort. Over the span of eight episodes, we’ll follow a brand-new group of guests and employees as they navigate a week of drama, secrets, and likely some jaw-dropping betrayals.

If the previous seasons are any indication—season one was set in a dreamy Hawaiian resort, and season two whisked us away to scenic Sicily—we can expect season three to deliver stunning locations, gorgeous sunsets, and plenty of chaotic energy.

Will Season 4 Come to Canada?

While HBO hasn’t spilled the tea on where season four will take us, fans are already speculating about potential locations. Could it be somewhere tropical again, or maybe a more rugged destination? We’re secretly hoping for a resort in Canada—imagine all the White Lotus drama unfolding in the Rockies or even a posh Muskoka lake house!

One thing’s certain: no matter where The White Lotus lands next, we’ll be booking a front-row seat (metaphorically, of course).

Good news, White Lotus fans! HBO just confirmed that the wildly popular series isn’t closing its doors anytime soon. Mike White’s hit drama has officially been renewed for a fourth season, even before the highly anticipated third season kicks off on February 16.

While details about season four are still under wraps, one thing’s for sure: the chaotic, scandal-filled escapades we’ve come to love will continue. But where will the next exclusive resort be? And which messy guests will show up this time?

If the previous seasons are any indication—season one was set in a dreamy Hawaiian resort, and season two whisked us away to scenic Sicily—we can expect season three to deliver stunning locations, gorgeous sunsets, and plenty of chaotic energy.

Related: Quebec Wants The HBO Hit ‘White Lotus’ To Consider Taping In Canada

Will Season 4 Come to Canada?

While HBO hasn’t spilled the tea on where season four will take us, fans are already speculating about potential locations. Could it be somewhere tropical again, or maybe a more rugged destination? We’re secretly hoping for a resort in Canada—imagine all the White Lotus drama unfolding in the Rockies or even a posh Muskoka lake house!

One thing’s certain: no matter where The White Lotus lands next, we’ll be booking a front-row seat (metaphorically, of course).