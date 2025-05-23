Conan O’Brien Joins Toy Story 5 as a Brand New Character Named Smarty Pants

Well, this is a smart move.

Disney and Pixar just announced that Conan O’Brien is officially joining the voice cast of Toy Story 5 as a brand-new character named Smarty Pants — and yes, the name is exactly what you’d expect from the tall, sarcastic redhead himself.

The reveal was made during Disney’s Licensing Expo presentation in May 2025, and fans of the franchise are already buzzing. The fifth instalment in the beloved Toy Story series is set to hit theatres on June 19, 2026, giving us just over a year to emotionally prepare.

A New Era for Andy’s Toys

Millennials who grew up with Toy Story have followed Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the rest of the gang through every adventure — from playtime in Andy’s room to tearjerking goodbyes. Now, nearly 30 years after the original film debuted in 1995, we’re getting another chapter.

Plot details are still under wraps, but it’s been teased that this time, the toys will have to navigate modern kids' obsession with electronics — think tablets, smart homes, and probably some serious existential crises.

If anyone can voice a toy designed to keep up with today's tech-savvy kids, it's Conan. Smarty Pants is expected to bring wit, one-liners, and probably a healthy dose of meta-humour to the toy box.