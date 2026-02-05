Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
Savannah Guthrie pleads for her missing mom’s safe return

What's Trending
Published February 5, 2026
By Charlie

A frightening search is underway in Arizona for Nancy Guthrie, 84, the mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, after she disappeared from her home, and investigators said the situation is being handled as a criminal investigation rather than a routine missing-person case. 

Authorities have said there are indications she likely did not leave voluntarily, and the investigation has focused on evidence gathered at the home as detectives work to piece together what happened. As of Wednesday, February 4, 2026, officials said no suspect or person of interest had been publicly identified

In an emotional video shared on social media, Guthrie addressed her mother directly, asking her to come home, and spoke to whoever may be holding her. The family also referenced reports of alleged ransom communication and asked for proof of life, saying they are prepared to listen and want contact. 

Meanwhile, investigators are also reviewing possible ransom notes that were reportedly sent to media outlets. Officials have not confirmed the notes are authentic, but Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS News he is not dismissing them, describing them as leads that detectives will evaluate like any other piece of evidence. 

The search remains active, with law enforcement urging anyone with credible information to contact local authorities.

