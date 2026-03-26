🧙‍♂️ Stephen Colbert Is Writing a Lord of the Rings Movie… Yes, Really

In a plot twist nobody saw coming (but somehow makes perfect sense), Stephen Colbert is developing a brand-new The Lord of the Rings movie.

And this isn’t a joke sketch. This is real. This is happening. And nerds everywhere are quietly freaking out.

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🎬 What We Know So Far

The film—currently titled The Lord of the Rings: Shadows of the Past—is being co-written by Colbert alongside:

• Peter McGee

• Philippa Boyens (who literally won an Oscar for LOTR… no pressure)

And yes, Peter Jackson is involved too, because of course he is. We don’t mess around with Middle-earth.

🤓 Why Colbert Though?!

If you didn’t know… Colbert is basically a walking Tolkien encyclopedia.

He’s:

• obsessed with the books

• had a cameo in The Hobbit

• even made his own Middle-earth short film

So honestly, this isn’t random. This is a fan who somehow levelled up into writing the movie.

🧝‍♂️ More Middle-Earth Is Coming

This project might be just the beginning. Elijah Wood (aka Frodo forever) has hinted that more LOTR films are in development… And we already know The Hunt for Gollum is coming in 2027.

So yes… your “I’ll just rewatch the trilogy one more time” era is about to become permanent.

“Stephen Colbert writing a Lord of the Rings movie is proof that being a superfan can absolutely spiral into a full-time job.” 😅