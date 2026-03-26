🕷️ Spider-Man Breaks the Internet… Again

Move over, literally everything else on the internet… because Spider-Man: Brand New Day just swung in and webbed up a record-shattering 1.1 BILLION trailer views in four days.

Yes. Billion. With a “B.” That’s not just viral… that’s “the entire planet hit replay while pretending to work” levels of viral.

🎬 A Trailer So Big, It Needs Its Own Multiverse

When Sony Pictures dropped the first look at the next Spider-Man chapter on March 17, fans didn’t just watch… they devoured it like it was the last slice of pizza at a sleepover.

RELATED: Do Spiders Sleep As Humans Do?

Starring everyone’s favourite friendly neighbourhood overachiever, Tom Holland, the trailer smashed past 1 billion views in just a few days, eventually landing at a wild 1.1 billion views (shoutout to WaveMetrix for the receipts).

To put that into perspective:

That’s more views than your cousin’s “I made sourdough once” Instagram stories

More replays than your kid asking for the same song in the car

And definitely more attention than anything happening in your group chat

🕸️ Why Everyone Is Losing Their Minds

The Spider-Man franchise isn’t just popular… It’s basically a global personality trait at this point.

Every new film feels like:

A superhero movie

A nostalgia trip

And a full-blown cultural event all rolled into one

So when a fresh trailer drops, fans don’t casually watch it… they analyze it like it’s a conspiracy theory with Wi-Fi.

🍿 Mark Your Calendar (And Maybe Book a Babysitter Now)

The movie is only in cinemas on July 31st!

At this point, Spider-Man isn’t just swinging through New York… he’s swinging through the internet, the box office, and probably your brain at 3 a.m. when you suddenly remember that one scene from the trailer.

And honestly? We’re all just happily caught in the web.