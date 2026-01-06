‘Stranger Things’ Finale Sends Prince Streams Through the Roof

NO SPOILERS!

When the final episode of Stranger Things dropped, fans were ready for monsters, tears, and emotional damage. What many didn’t expect was a sudden, very intense introduction to Prince.

As the series wrapped up on New Year’s Eve, the show leaned heavily into two iconic Prince tracks, instantly turning the finale into a purple-tinted time machine.

From the Upside Down to Purple Rain

During key scenes, the finale featured Purple Rain and When Doves Cry, both pulled from his legendary 1984 album Purple Rain.

For a lot of Gen Z and Gen Alpha viewers, this wasn’t just a needle drop. It was a first listen. And judging by what happened next, they immediately understood the assignment.

The Streaming Numbers Don’t Lie

According to Variety, streams of Prince’s music exploded almost overnight.

On Spotify:

Prince’s overall catalogue jumped more than 190%

“Purple Rain” surged 243% globally

surged Among Gen Z listeners, “Purple Rain” spiked a wild 577%

“When Doves Cry” climbed 200% overall and 128% with Gen Z

In other words: one finale, two songs, thousands of playlists suddenly renamed “Wait… This Slaps.”

A Legendary Album, Reintroduced

Both songs come from Prince’s Purple Rain soundtrack, an album that never really left the cultural conversation… but clearly needed a reminder for younger listeners who weren’t alive when shoulder pads and synths ruled the earth.

Stranger Things didn’t just end a series. It accidentally gave Prince a whole new generation of fans. The monsters are gone, the story is finished, and somewhere, Prince’s legacy just got a little louder.