Stranger Things Just Launched a Radio Station… and It’s Totally 1980s Awesome 📻✨

If you’ve ever watched Stranger Things and thought, “Man, I wish I could live in that retro vibe for just a minute,” well… now you can!

Netflix has launched a real version of the show’s fictional radio station, WSQK: The Squawk — and yes, it’s blasting non-stop ’80s music like your Walkman never died. 🎶

It’s streaming through TuneIn and the Global Player app, but only until January 1st — because apparently portals to other dimensions can’t stay open forever.

What You’ll Hear:

Basically a full-on time capsule:

📻 DJs who sound like they still think perms are cool

🎵 Retro jingles and ads (prepare for jingles stuck in your head until 2027)

🎤 Segments inspired by the show, like:

“Rewind at 9” — guess the song played backwards

— guess the song played backwards “Talk to Tammy” — Hot gossip from Hawkins

— Hot gossip from Hawkins “Dial-A-Dedication” — Because every ’80s romance needs a power ballad 💕

It’s the perfect nostalgia hit while we wait for the FINAL season of Stranger Things… which, let’s be honest, has been teased longer than Will Byers has been lost in the Upside Down.

How to Listen

Just tell Alexa or Google:

“Play The Squawk.”

Boom. You’re instantly transported to Hawkins, Indiana — minus the monsters, hopefully. 👀

So if you need a break from holiday stress, teenagers, or real-life responsibilities…

🛼 Throw on some neon, crank the ’80s hits, and pretend you’re hanging out at the Starcourt Mall.

Just… don’t open any suspicious gates to alternate dimensions. 😅👾