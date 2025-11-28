Stranger Things Just Got WAY Too Real — And Now It’s Calling You

Because apparently Netflix wants us emotionally unstable AND creeped out, Stranger Things has taken its final season promotion to unhinged new levels… by giving us a phone number that actually works.

Yes. The “Missing Teen” poster for Jane Hopper (aka Eleven) in Season 5 includes a real, working number — and when you call it, things get spooky fast.

Instead of a busy signal or a “this number is not in service” moment, you’re greeted by a very official-sounding voice from the Hawkins Police Department, complete with background typing noises that scream government office energy.

The message informs callers that Hawkins is currently under lockdown due to a massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake — you know, just casual end-of-the-world vibes for a Wednesday.

And while Hawkins might be fictional, the number comes with a legit Indiana area code… because commitment.

RELATED: A ‘Stranger Things’ Animated Series Is Coming To Netflix!

Netflix Really Said: Immersion Only

The first chunk of the final season is now streaming, with the rest rolling out in dramatic emotional instalments:

Part Two drops on Christmas Day

The grand finale lands on New Year’s Eve

So yes — while you’re eating leftovers and trying to avoid family arguments, the emotional destruction will continue.

Final Verdict?

Stranger Things didn’t just give us monsters, trauma and nostalgia — now it’s giving us creepy phone calls too.

At this point, we’re just waiting for Vecna to start texting.