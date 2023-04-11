A ‘Stranger Things’ Animated Series Is Coming To Netflix!

As part of the streaming service’s efforts to expand the Stranger Things brand into Global status, an animated series is coming!

A spin-off is already in the works and a stage play will debut at London’s West End in November.

The announcement came on Monday with very little information to go on.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated ‘Stranger Things’ in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving,” the Duffer brothers, creators of the original “Stranger Things” series, said in the statement.

“Stranger Things” debuted on Netflix in 2016 and became the company’s most-watched English language series. The show tells the story of a group of teenagers battling unusual happenings in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Stranger Things, Season 5 is scheduled to begin filming this year!