Millie Bobby Brown Is Ready To Be Done with Stranger Things

Millie is 19 now but was just a child when she was first cast as Eleven started and when the series wraps up with season five, she admits that she’s ready to try new things.

Millie during an interview admits that she’s ready to say goodbye to her character eleven, adding they she and the fans need closure.

The final episodes will begin taping in June and Millie says that she has no idea what the end will be like.

She added: “I don’t know what it’s about. Like I honestly don’t know what it’s about. Nobody’s shared anything with me, so you’d have to ask the people that are experts in Stranger Things for that one.