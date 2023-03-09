Listen Live

Millie Bobby Brown Is Ready To Be Done with Stranger Things

We all need closure!

By Dirt/Divas

Millie is 19 now but was just a child when she was first cast as Eleven started and when the series wraps up with season five, she admits that she’s ready to try new things.

Millie during an interview admits that she’s ready to say goodbye to her character eleven, adding they she and the fans need closure.

The final episodes will begin taping in June and Millie says that she has no idea what the end will be like.

“Stranger Things” The Play!

She added: “I don’t know what it’s about. Like I honestly don’t know what it’s about. Nobody’s shared anything with me, so you’d have to ask the people that are experts in Stranger Things for that one.

Related posts

Nick Cannon is Launching a Game Show to find his Next Baby Mama

Lenny Kravitz Will Perform During the “In Memoriam” Segment at the Oscars

The New Reality Show ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Starts March 8th!