“Stranger Things” The Play!

“Stranger Things” is getting an official play in London later this year. It takes place in 1959 in Hawkins and will include young versions of characters Jim Hopper, Bob Newby, Joyce Maldonado, and Henry Creel (Vecna).

The play will have its world premiere late this year at the Phoenix Theatre in London and is produced by Netflix!

The TV show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, will act as creative producers for the play, which “will be rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon,” the streaming platform said in the release.

A “Stranger Things” Live-Action Spin-Off is also in the works, the Duffer Brothers confirmed in July last year.

Side Note:

Noah Schnapp from “Stranger Things” plays the bad guy in the new thriller “The Tutor”. The trailer dropped yesterday.