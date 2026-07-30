🎙️ AMY WINEHOUSE’S FATHER ORDERED TO PAY $1 MILLION AFTER LOSING LEGAL BATTLE OVER HER MEMORABILIA

A legal fight over Amy Winehouse’s belongings has come to an expensive end.

A judge in the U.K. has ordered Amy’s father, Mitch Winehouse, to pay more than $1 million in legal costs to two of the singer’s close friends after he lost a lawsuit involving the sale of her personal items.

The dispute centred around more than 150 pieces of Amy’s belongings, including clothes, handbags, jewellery, makeup, ballet shoes, and even a dress she wore during her final tour.

The items were auctioned between 2021 and 2023, raising more than $1.4 million.

Mitch Winehouse argued the items should not have been sold, claiming his daughter’s friends did not have permission. But the court sided with Amy’s former stylist Naomi Parry and friend Catriona Gourlay, who said the items had either been gifted to them or loaned to them.

The judge ruled the women had not hidden anything from Amy’s father and said he knew about the auction plans before deciding to take legal action.

The judge criticized Mitch Winehouse for pursuing what she called a weak case and making serious accusations against two people who had been close to Amy.

RELATED: Amy Winehouse’s Dad Takes Friends to Court Over Auctioned Outfits 👗⚖️

Amy Winehouse, known for her powerful voice, unique style and hits like “Rehab” and “Back to Black,” died in 2011 at just 27 years old from alcohol poisoning.

During the case, the court also heard that Amy was known for being incredibly generous with her friends and even people she barely knew.

Which, honestly, sounds very Amy Winehouse.

A woman who gave away her heart, her talent, and apparently a lot of her wardrobe. 🎤🖤