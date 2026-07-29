🎙️ SNOOKI SHARES A POSITIVE HEALTH UPDATE ❤️

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is sharing some encouraging news with fans as she prepares for surgery.

The Jersey Shore star revealed earlier this year that she'd been diagnosed with Stage 1 cervical cancer, and she's now opening up about what's happened since.

In a new TikTok video, Snooki says she's feeling good and staying positive as she gets ready to undergo a hysterectomy.

The biggest piece of good news? A recent PET scan showed the cancer has not spread, which is exactly what doctors were hoping to see.

Snooki admitted she's been busy travelling and working over the past few months, but says it's now "game time" as she prepares for the next step in her treatment.

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It's a reminder that cervical cancer, when caught early, is often highly treatable, and early screening can make all the difference.

Fans have been flooding her with messages of support, and here's hoping her surgery goes smoothly and she's back to fist-pumping... just a little more carefully... very soon. ❤️