Kool FM Logo White
Listen Live

🎙️ SNOOKI SHARES A POSITIVE HEALTH UPDATE ❤️

What's Trending
Published July 29, 2026
By Charlie

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is sharing some encouraging news with fans as she prepares for surgery.

The Jersey Shore star revealed earlier this year that she'd been diagnosed with Stage 1 cervical cancer, and she's now opening up about what's happened since.

In a new TikTok video, Snooki says she's feeling good and staying positive as she gets ready to undergo a hysterectomy.

@snooki Replying to @ChapinaJersey ♬ original sound - Snooki

The biggest piece of good news? A recent PET scan showed the cancer has not spread, which is exactly what doctors were hoping to see.

Snooki admitted she's been busy travelling and working over the past few months, but says it's now "game time" as she prepares for the next step in her treatment.

RELATED: William Shatner Reveals He and His Daughter Both Beat Stage 4 Cancer

It's a reminder that cervical cancer, when caught early, is often highly treatable, and early screening can make all the difference.

Fans have been flooding her with messages of support, and here's hoping her surgery goes smoothly and she's back to fist-pumping... just a little more carefully... very soon. ❤️

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close