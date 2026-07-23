William Shatner Reveals He and His Daughter Both Beat Stage 4 Cancer

William Shatner is sharing a deeply personal chapter of his life, revealing that both he and his daughter have successfully battled Stage 4 cancer.

In a new interview with People magazine, the 95-year-old Star Trek legend and his daughter, Melanie Shatner Gretsch, say they are both now cancer-free after facing separate diagnoses over the past few years.

Gretsch, 61, was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2022. She underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy, a double mastectomy and 30 radiation treatments as part of her fight against the disease.

While supporting his daughter through her treatment, Shatner received devastating news of his own.

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In 2023, doctors diagnosed him with Stage 4 melanoma that had spread to his lungs and brain. He underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his cheek, followed by two years of immunotherapy.

Now, father and daughter are turning their experience into something positive.

The pair are launching a new weekly podcast called No Time but Now, where they'll speak with cancer survivors, doctors and health experts about resilience, treatment and life after a cancer diagnosis.

Shatner, who has inspired generations as Captain James T. Kirk, says this new chapter is about helping others find hope through shared experiences.

It's an inspiring reminder that even after life's toughest battles, there can still be new missions ahead.

Our best wishes go out to William Shatner, Melanie and everyone currently facing cancer.

At 95, William Shatner continues proving that the phrase "live long and prosper" isn't just good science fiction... it's a pretty good life goal.