William Shatner, 94, Announces Heavy Metal Album Because Apparently Space Was Just the Warm-Up 🎸🚀

At 94 years old, William Shatner has decided retirement is for quitters and subtlety is for people without electric guitars. The Canadian icon is now diving headfirst into heavy metal. Because apparently, space wasn’t loud enough.

The “Star Trek” legend announced he’s releasing a metal album, which feels like the kind of plot twist even sci-fi writers would’ve rejected for being too on-the-nose. In a social media post, Shatner declared, “I have explored space.

I have explored time. Now… I explore distortion,” alongside a photo of himself gripping an electric guitar in front of a dramatic red, smoky backdrop that practically screams, “turn it up and call your chiropractor.”

Ladies, gentlemen, SWs fans…😝⁰I have explored space.⁰I have explored time.⁰Now… I explore distortion.

Yes. You read that correctly.⁰I am releasing a HEAVY METAL album.

Thirty-five metal virtuosos. Thunderous guitars. Chaos with purpose.⁰Covers of legends like Black… pic.twitter.com/Wk9HUzbYZK — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 20, 2026

The album is set to include covers of metal giants like Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest, plus a few original tracks he says were “forged in the same cosmic fire.” Naturally. As one does at 94.

For anyone keeping score, this is the same Shatner who played Captain James T. Kirk in “Star Trek,” spent years chasing criminals in “TJ Hooker,” and picked up a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy for “Boston Legal.” Most people would’ve called that a lifetime of achievements. Shatner apparently calls it a warm-up.

RELATED: Star Trek at 60: Boldly Going Into Lego Sets, YouTube, and Even a Parade Float

And let’s not forget that in 2021, he became the oldest person to travel to space, heading up in a Blue Origin rocket at age 90. While most people that age are figuring out the TV remote, he was literally leaving the planet.

Now, instead of slowing down, Shatner is trading warp speed for guitar riffs and proving that “taking it easy” was never really in his vocabulary. At this point, the only real question is what’s next. A dubstep opera? A skydiving tour? A fitness app?

Honestly, don’t rule anything out. 🚀🎸