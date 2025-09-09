Star Trek at 60: Boldly Going Into Lego Sets, YouTube, and Even a Parade Float

Trekkies, set your phasers to party.

Star Trek just hit warp speed toward its 60th anniversary, and Paramount has announced a jam-packed lineup to celebrate six decades of boldly going where no franchise has gone before. The reveal came on Star Trek Day (Sept. 8), marking 59 years since Captain Kirk and crew first beamed onto our screens in 1966.

A Celebration That’s Out of This World

So, what’s in store for 2026? Think about everything. We’re talking new shows, official Lego sets (yes, you’ll finally be able to snap together your own mini-USS Enterprise), and even a Star Trek float at the Rose Parade. Somewhere, William Shatner is probably raising an eyebrow and saying, “About time.”

Paramount’s theme for the milestone is “Space for Everybody,” which sounds like a slogan for the galaxy’s most inclusive Airbnb, but really means they’re inviting fans old and new to join in.

The message? A future of hope, exploration, and being bold — which, let’s be real, also sounds like the average Trekkie at Comic-Con.

From 1966 to Infinity

What started as a quirky sci-fi series about a spaceship crew in the Milky Way has since exploded into a multi-billion-dollar pop culture juggernaut. We’ve had countless spin-offs, movies, games, and enough merch to fill a Klingon warship.

And now, as the 60th anniversary approaches, the Enterprise is still flying strong. Fans everywhere are strapping in for another journey — because clearly, this mission is far from over.

Live long, prosper, and maybe clear some shelf space for those Lego sets.