🎙️ THE BLUE JAYS HAVE CREATED A DRAGON SHORTAGE... YES, A TOY DRAGON. 🐉⚾

Move over Stanley cups... there’s a new must-have item Canadians are hunting for, and it breathes fire.

A $40 plush red dragon on a stick has become one of the hottest toys in Canada, all thanks to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The dragon, which has a light-up flame, a mighty roar, and has been sitting on toy store shelves for years, suddenly became impossible to find after Jays outfielder Jonatan Clase celebrated a big three-run homer against San Francisco with the toy on July 7.

By the next morning, dragon gone.

Toy stores across Canada were cleaned out faster than a Costco free sample table.

At Simply Wonderful Toys in Guelph, staff said they had no idea why people were suddenly calling and rushing in for dragons until they saw the Blue Jays video.

Now, the store has a waiting list of customers hoping to get their hands on one, including baseball teams that want their own good-luck mascot.

One Blue Jays fan in Kingston was so determined to find one, she tracked one down in Ottawa and had a friend secretly transport it home... hiding it from her own kids so they wouldn't get jealous.

Because, apparently we have entered an era where parents are smuggling mythical creatures across Ontario.

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The dragon originally cost about $40, but some resale listings have reached $200.

Even Toronto toy stores that recently restocked only have a handful left.

The Jays reportedly picked up the dragon at a San Francisco toy shop, and hitting coach David Popkins liked it because it represented fearlessness.

Unfortunately, since the dragon's big debut, the Jays haven't exactly been on a winning streak... so maybe they need to bring it back.

As one toy store owner joked: the more dragons out there, maybe the better the team's luck will be. So if you see someone walking around with a fire-breathing stuffed dragon...

Don't worry. They're not training for Game of Thrones.

They're just trying to help the Blue Jays win a few more games. 🐉⚾😂