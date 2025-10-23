“World Series Pump-Up Playlist: 10 Songs to Fire Up Our Toronto Blue Jays!”

It’s been 32 long years, but it’s finally happening! The Toronto Blue Jays are headed to the World Series! The city is electric, the fans are ready, and the only thing left to set the mood? The perfect playlist.

We’ve pulled together the ultimate World Series Pump-Up Playlist, songs inspired by baseball, energy, and the Jays’ unstoppable run to glory. Whether you’re watching from the couch, the bar, or outside the Rogers Centre gates, these are the tracks to get your heart racing before first pitch.

So grab your rally towel, turn the volume up, and let’s soundtrack this championship run.

“Take Me Out to the Ball Game” – Champs United

You can’t start a baseball playlist without this classic. “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” is the national anthem of baseball itself . It's a timeless tune that instantly puts you in the spirit of the game. Play it loud, sing it proud, and remember: it’s root, root, root for the BLUE JAYS!

“We Will Rock You / We Are The Champions” – Queen

There’s no anthem more stadium-worthy than this. The stomps, the claps, the pure Freddie Mercury power, it’s the sound of victory. And let’s be honest, we’re all manifesting that “We Are The Champions” moment in Toronto very soon.

“Eye of the Tiger” – Survivor

The soundtrack of comebacks everywhere. “Eye of the Tiger” has been pumping up athletes for decades, and for good reason. It’s gritty, it’s determined, and it screams never back down. Just the kind of energy the Jays need heading into Game 1.

“Lose Yourself” – Eminem

“Snap back to reality…”, you know the rest! Eminem’s legendary anthem is all about seizing the moment, staying focused, and leaving it all on the field. If the Jays need one song to play before walking out of the dugout, this is it.

“Unstoppable” – Sia

A modern power anthem for confidence and resilience, “Unstoppable” has that perfect mix of strength and swagger. This one’s for every Jays player stepping up to the plate, because when they’re on, they really are unstoppable.

“Centerfield” – John Fogerty

“Put me in, coach, I’m ready to play!” John Fogerty’s baseball love letter has been the soundtrack to countless summer afternoons at the diamond. It’s pure Americana, (or in this case Canadiana), with a bat and glove twist that fits right into this World Series vibe.

“Don’t Stop Believin’” – Journey

Every great sports story needs this song. It’s about holding on when things get tough and if any fanbase knows about believing through the ups and downs, it’s the Toronto Blue Jays faithful. Play this one during the seventh-inning stretch and watch the magic unfold.

“Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan

Fun fact: this is Davis Schneider’s walk-up song, and honestly, it’s become an anthem of confidence and joy. It’s bold, unexpected, and totally infectious... just like Schneider himself.

“Fight Song” – Rachel Platten

Every team needs a rally cry, and “Fight Song” delivers it with heart. It’s the kind of track that makes you believe anything’s possible... perfect for a team chasing history!

“Mr. Brightside” – The Killers

Myles Straw’s walk-up song, and a certified arena anthem. The crowd always sings along, and it brings that electric, can’t-sit-still energy that every great sports moment deserves.

“OK Blue Jays” – Jack Lenz & Tony Kosinec

And of course, this one needs no introduction. It’s the song that brings a nation together every time we hear “OK Blue Jays, let’s play ball!” It’s tradition, it’s pride, and it’s the perfect finale to this ultimate Jays playlist.

Turn It Up, Toronto!

Whether you’re blasting these songs on your way to the Rogers Centre or hosting a game night with friends, this playlist has everything to fuel your Blue Jays spirit.

And if you love music as much as we do, don’t forget you can tune in to the All Request Listener Lunch every weekday from noon to 1 PM on 107.5 Kool FM, where you pick the songs and the theme changes every Wednesday.

Now crank up the volume and let’s bring that World Series energy home. Let’s go Blue Jays!