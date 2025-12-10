Amy Winehouse’s Dad Takes Friends to Court Over Auctioned Outfits 👗⚖️

Drama in the world of retro eyeliner and jazz-soul icons: Amy Winehouse’s father, Mitch, is officially suing two of the late singer’s friends for selling her clothes — and keeping the cash. 😬

According to testimony in London’s High Court, Amy’s former stylist Naomi Parry and her friend Catriona Gourlay auctioned off more than 150 items, including dresses Amy wore during her last tour in June 2011.

Those pieces alone went for about £730,000

(That’s roughly $970,000 Canadian, or what the grocery bill will be by Easter).

The Core of the Fight 💥

Mitch says:

“Hey… those belonged to Amy, so the money from selling them belongs to us.”

Also?

The auction house was allegedly told that a third of the proceeds should go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which helps young people battling addiction.

According to Amy’s dad, that donation never showed up. 🤨

Cue legal showdown.

A Quick Throwback 🎶

Amy Winehouse:

Became a megastar with her 2006 album Back to Black

Gave us Rehab , which we STILL belt out dramatically

, which we STILL belt out dramatically Rocked the beehive, winged liner and a voice that punched you right in the soul

Tragically passed away in 2011 at just 27, from alcohol poisoning 💔

Her personal style? Iconic. Her closet? Now the centre of a courtroom saga.

What Happens Next?

The hearing runs until Friday, but the final verdict will come later — because the legal system likes to build suspense. 📺

So the real question:

Should anyone be making money off a legend’s wardrobe? Especially if the foundation meant to honour her doesn’t see a dime?

RELATED: James Van Der Beek Auctioning Off ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Items to Fund Cancer Fight

Iconic Celebrity Outfits Worth a Fortune



These looks are so legendary, they’re basically retirement plans:



👗 Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress

Sold for $6.4 million — and then Kim K squeezed into it.



🧼 Princess Diana’s “Travolta” gown

Worn while dancing with John Travolta at the White House — sold for $347,000. Royal twirl value ✨



🧥 Michael Jackson’s red “Thriller” jacket

Sold for $1.8 million because zombies and pop culture are forever.



🎤 Freddie Mercury’s stage crown & cape

Around $800,000… because QUEEN. 👑



🐍 Britney’s VMAs python outfit

Not sold yet — but worth millions in nostalgia and chaos.



👗 Lady Gaga’s meat dress

Not for sale… and hopefully never will be. 🥩😅



💄 Amy Winehouse’s final tour dress

Sold for $243,200, proving eyeliner wings aren’t the only thing sharp about her legacy.