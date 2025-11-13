James Van Der Beek Auctioning Off ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Items to Fund Cancer Fight

Actor James Van Der Beek, best known for playing Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek, is opening up his personal archives for fans in a heartfelt way. The 48-year-old star, who revealed he’s battling stage 3 colorectal cancer, is auctioning off some of his most memorable props and wardrobe pieces to help cover treatment costs.

The items will be part of Propstore’s Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, taking place December 5–7 in London, with global online bidding available through December 7.

Among the highlights? The necklace Dawson gave Joey (Katie Holmes) on the show, expected to sell for up to $50,000, plus the white shirt and tan pants Dawson wore in the 1998 pilot episode. Other Dawson’s Creek treasures include his iconic flannel shirt, the Indiana Jones model kit, and even the E.T. doll that decorated Dawson’s bedroom for years.

Fans of his 1999 football classic Varsity Blues can also bid on the cleats and West Canaan Coyotes hat he wore on screen.

In a statement, Van Der Beek said,

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them… with all the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented, it’s clear that the time is now.”

He added that while it’s emotional to part with such meaningful items, it feels good to share them with fans who’ve supported him through every stage of his career from Capeside to Hollywood.

The Dawson’s Creek star has received an outpouring of love since revealing his diagnosis last year. He continues to act while focusing on his health and spending time with his wife Kimberly and their six children.

For fans who grew up watching Dawson’s Creek, this auction isn’t just about memorabilia, it’s a way to show support for a star who helped define a generation.