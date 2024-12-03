James Van Der Beek Sells 'Varsity Blues' Merch to Fund Cancer Treatment

James Van Der Beek, best known for his role as Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek, is turning his personal health battle into a way to help others. At 47 years old, Van Der Beek recently revealed that he's fighting Stage 3 colorectal cancer, but rather than solely focusing on his own treatment, he's using his platform and his iconic past roles to support others in need.

The Power of Varsity Blues Merchandise

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Van Der Beek announced a special merchandise drop to mark the 25th anniversary of his beloved 1999 movie Varsity Blues. The actor is offering limited edition #4 Moxon jerseys, signed by him, with all net proceeds going to families dealing with the financial strain of cancer treatment, including his own.

"Merch drop! Excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of #VarsityBlues with a limited edition #4 Moxon jersey — each one personally autographed by me," he shared. "100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own)."

Fans can grab these collectible items via his online store at JVDB.Shop, and with Christmas just around the corner, it’s a great way to snag a unique gift for any Varsity Blues fan while supporting a worthy cause.

A Personal Struggle, A Public Mission

Van Der Beek made headlines in November when he publicly shared his cancer diagnosis with People magazine, hoping to raise awareness and encourage others to take action through screenings. The father of six and husband to Kimberly Van Der Beek has been very open about his journey, with the actor noting that he wants his story to be a reminder to others about the importance of regular check-ups.

“I decided to go public with my diagnosis because it was caught early thanks to a routine colonoscopy,” he explained. “I want this to be a wake-up call for others to take care of themselves.”

With his Varsity Blues merch sale, Van Der Beek is not only celebrating a milestone from his career but also turning his current struggle into something bigger—helping others who are navigating the financial challenges that come with cancer treatment.

As Van Der Beek continues his journey, it's clear that he's using his platform to inspire and support those facing similar battles.