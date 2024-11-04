James Van Der Beek Opens Up About Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis

In a heartfelt announcement, James Van Der Beek, the beloved star of Dawson’s Creek, has shared that he is currently battling colorectal cancer. The actor, 47, revealed the news in a statement to CNN on Sunday, expressing both the challenges and optimism surrounding his health journey.

“I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” Van Der Beek stated. His message reflects a spirit of resilience, noting, “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

Colorectal cancer is a significant health concern, affecting approximately 1 in 23 men and 1 in 25 women in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. Van Der Beek’s announcement comes with an outpouring of support from fans and loved ones, something he has gratefully acknowledged.

With six children to raise alongside his wife, Kimberly, the family has always been a cornerstone of Van Der Beek’s life.

Recently, he shared joyful moments on Instagram, showcasing his family’s Halloween celebrations, a reminder of the light and love that surrounds them during this difficult time.

While he remains focused on his health, fans can look forward to seeing him in upcoming projects, including a guest appearance on Walker and the Tubi movie Sidelined: The QB and Me, set to release later this month.

As Van Der Beek navigates this challenging chapter, his strength and positivity serve as an inspiration. Let’s send our best wishes for his recovery and continued health.