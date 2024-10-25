Olivia Munn Reveals Double Mastectomy Scars in Bold New SKIMS Campaign

In a recent SKIMS campaign, actress Olivia Munn shared a deeply personal part of her health journey, proudly showing her double mastectomy scars for the first time.

The images, released on October 23, showcase Munn modelling signature SKIMS pieces, including the Ultimate Nipple Bra in Clay, the Ultimate Teardrop Push-Up Bra in Sienna, the Multi-way Bra in Onyx, and the Back Smoothing Brief Bodysuit in Onyx. With her scars visible, Munn’s photos send a powerful message of resilience and body positivity.

A Brave Journey to Recovery

Munn was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer in April 2023, specifically with luminal B, a type of fast-growing cancer. Since then, she has undergone five significant surgeries, including a double mastectomy, a lymph node dissection, and a hysterectomy. These procedures have left her with scars, but the actress has embraced them, showing strength in vulnerability.

SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Stories to celebrate Munn’s campaign, acknowledging the courage it took for Munn to share this part of her journey. Through this campaign, Munn hopes to inspire other women dealing with similar health battles to feel proud and confident in their bodies, regardless of their scars.

Support For Breast Cancer Awareness

To honour Breast Cancer Awareness Month, SKIMS will donate 10% of the retail sales price for each bra sold in SKIMS stores and on Skims.com (excluding bralettes) in the United States from October 23 to October 31. These donations will go directly to a foundation supporting breast cancer research and awareness.

By sharing her scars, Olivia Munn is boldly stating that beauty is about embracing all parts of ourselves, even those marked by struggle. Through her campaign with SKIMS, she’s showing that scars are not something to hide—they are a testament to survival and strength.