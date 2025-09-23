James Van Der Beek Surprise Video for Dawson's Creek Reunion After Missing Event Due to Illness

Fans of Dawson’s Creek were in for a surprise Monday night when James Van Der Beek made a virtual appearance at the show’s long-awaited reunion — just one day after announcing he’d have to miss it due to illness.

A Reunion for a Cause

The special event took place September 22 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City, where much of the original cast reunited for a live staged reading of the pilot episode. The one-night-only show was organized as a benefit for F Cancer and to support Van Der Beek himself, who revealed last year that he is battling stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Why James Couldn’t Attend

The actor, 48, announced on Instagram the day before that he had been sidelined by not one, but two stomach viruses. He said he was “gutted” to miss the chance to be with his castmates but assured fans that an “understudy” would be filling in. That last-minute replacement? Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda, who delighted fans by stepping into the role of Dawson Leery.

A Heartfelt Video Message

Although Van Der Beek couldn’t appear in person, he recorded a video that played for the audience. In it, he expressed both disappointment and gratitude:

“I can’t believe I’m not there. I can’t believe I don’t get to see my cast mates, my beautiful cast in person. And I just want to thank every single person in the theater tonight… you are the best fans in the world.”

He joked that on Dawson’s Creek he never had an understudy, but since this was Broadway, he needed one. “So we figured we’d try to find somebody who had never understudied in this theater before,” he teased, before introducing Miranda. He even laughed that his kids “would consider him an upgrade.”

Family Support Onstage

Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly, attended the event with the couple’s children, fulfilling his wish that they be there in his place. In a touching moment, they even joined the cast onstage to sing Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait,” the show’s iconic theme song.

The Cast Reunion

The night brought together familiar faces including Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Kerr Smith, Busy Philipps, Meredith Monroe, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, and Nina Repeta. Directed by Jason Moore and produced by Carl Ogawa, Williams, Thomas Kail, Maggie Brohn, Kevin Williamson, and Greg Berlanti, the reunion reminded fans why Dawson’s Creek — which ran from 1998 to 2003 — remains one of the most beloved teen dramas of all time.

James’ Health Journey

Since revealing his cancer diagnosis in late 2024, Van Der Beek has been candid about his journey. Speaking with People last year, he reflected:

“Miracles do happen — and they happen all the time. It’s scary at the onset. It’s overwhelming. Go easy on yourself. You got this.”

He added that his wife and children have been his biggest source of strength: “I’ve got a lot to live for, and it’s a beautiful life.”