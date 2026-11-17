The nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards are out, and the ladies are running the show!

British singer RAYE leads with a whopping 11 nominations, tying Beyoncé's record for the most nominations by a female artist in a single year.

Rosalía follows with nine, while Olivia Rodrigo, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Phoebe Bridgers each picked up seven.

Bruno Mars and Olivia Dean are also among the big contenders, with six nominations each.

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And what about the Canadians? 🇨🇦

Quebec's experimental rock duo Angine de Poitrine are having a massive year, earning four nominations, including Best New Artist, Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance.

Canadian music icon Sarah McLachlan is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Better Broken, her first album in a decade.

Beyonce received her 100th career nomination, for “Morning Dew (Donk)” in the R&B solo performance category. The song was the lead single of her 20th anniversary re-release of “B’Day.”

Canadian actor Michael J. Fox even scored a nomination for his audiobook Future Boy!

Now, let's talk about the snubs!

Harry Styles was completely shut out, receiving ZERO nominations despite releasing a new album.

Justin Bieber also received less recognition than expected, while Madonna earned nominations for her dance music comeback but missed out on the biggest categories.

Noah Kahan’s critically acclaimed “The Great Divide” received only one nod, in the newly created contemporary folk album category.

The Grammys take place Sunday, February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles.