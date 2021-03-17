PORN AT THE GRAMMYS? 

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation is calling out Sunday’s Grammys.

The group says the performance by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion glamorized prostitution and stripping.

The women wore thongs and lingerie, danced on a stripper pole, and twerked on a bed together.

The NCOSE says it was basically hard-core porn and should have been saved for an adult film. By the way, only 7.9 million people tuned in for the Grammy show on CBS, a record-breaking low for the Grammy’s broadcast.