PORN AT THE GRAMMYS? 

Too Much?

By Dirt/Divas

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation is calling out Sunday’s Grammys. 

 

The group says the performance by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion glamorized prostitution and stripping. 

The women wore thongs and lingerie, danced on a stripper pole, and twerked on a bed together. 

 

The NCOSE says it was basically hard-core porn and should have been saved for an adult film. By the way, only 7.9 million people tuned in for the Grammy show on CBS, a record-breaking low for the Grammy’s broadcast.

