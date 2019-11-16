10am-3pm

Why not get a jump on your Christmas shopping this year by joining us at the 6th Annual Wyebridge Country Christmas shopping event! This highly-anticipated event features over 30 unique and talented vendors and artisans bringing you only the latest trends in gift items, so you’re sure to find that something special.

We are located at the Wyebridge Community Centre and the event will run from 10am – 3 pm on Saturday November 16/19. Admission is FREE, but we will gladly accept your donation of a non-perishable food item for the local food bank. Parking is also FREE of charge.

Hungry? Why not relax and grab a bite to eat in our café hosted by our friends at the Church of the Good Shepherd. Once again, they’ll be featuring delicious home-made luncheon items for a nominal fee.

While there, be sure to check out our Silent Auction in support of Georgian Bay General Hospital, featuring the generous donations of our local community partners as well as our own talented vendors. All proceeds go directly to GBGH – YOUR hospital!

Don’t miss it!