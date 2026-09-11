9/11: 25 Years Later, Newfoundland Remembers

Today marks 25 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks, and while much of the world will be remembering what happened in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania, here in Canada, there will also be a special focus on Gander, Newfoundland.

In the hours after the attacks, U.S. airspace was shut down and dozens of international flights were diverted to Newfoundland and Labrador. More than 6,000 unexpected passengers, who became known locally as the “plane people,” arrived in Gander.

And what happened next became one of the most remarkable Canadian stories to emerge from that terrible day.

Residents opened schools, community centres and their own homes. They provided food, clothing, showers, beds and, perhaps most importantly, comfort to thousands of complete strangers who had no idea when they would be able to go home.

Today, hundreds of people are expected to gather in Gander to mark the 25th anniversary, including survivors, former passengers, local volunteers and dignitaries from across Canada and the United States.

A special commemoration service begins at 2 p.m. Newfoundland Time, honouring those who lost their lives, those who survived, and the friendships that were created during an incredibly dark moment in history.

CBC will provide special live coverage from Gander throughout the day, including coverage of the afternoon ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m. Newfoundland Time.

Twenty-five years later, Gander remains an important part of the 9/11 story.

Not because of what happened there, but because of how ordinary Canadians responded when thousands of strangers suddenly needed help.

And that part of the story is certainly worth remembering today.