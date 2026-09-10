Judge Judy Celebrates 30 Years With Primetime TV Special ⚖️📺

Thirty years ago, Judge Judy Sheindlin walked into a television courtroom and taught us one very important lesson:

Don't pee on her leg and tell her it's raining.

Now CBS is celebrating three decades of Judge Judy with a 90-minute primetime special called ** Judge Judy: Unfiltered, Unforgettable.**

The special airs September 22 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with streaming available through Paramount+ Premium.

And somehow, Judge Judy turning 30 feels like another personal attack on anyone who remembers watching it after school.

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From Family Court to TV Icon

The special will look back at Judy Sheindlin's life, beginning with her childhood in Brooklyn and her years working as a New York City Family Court judge.

Then came 1996 and Judge Judy.

For 25 seasons, Sheindlin listened to neighbours fighting over fences, exes arguing about loans and people attempting to explain why they definitely weren't responsible for destroying somebody's 2003 Honda Civic.

And Judy had approximately zero patience for any of it.

Her courtroom philosophy was essentially:

I have heard your story. I don't believe your story. Stop talking.

Honestly, every mother of teenagers understands the technique.

Some Huge Celebrities Are Joining the Celebration

The anniversary special includes appearances from Amy Poehler, RuPaul, Samuel L. Jackson, Sherry Lansing and Steven Spielberg.

Samuel L. Jackson even shares a story about being with Judge Judy in London and realizing that people recognized HER before they recognized him.

Imagine being Samuel L. Jackson and getting celebrity-blocked by Judge Judy.

"Yes, yes, you're Nick Fury. Could you move please? We're trying to get a picture with Judy."

Spielberg also talks about how much his mother loved the television judge.

The special will include previously unseen home movies, personal archives and stories from family members, friends, former colleagues and even former litigants.

Her son, Judge Adam Levy, will also appear.

Judge Judy Isn't Exactly Retired

The original Judge Judy ended in 2021, but Sheindlin didn't exactly go home and take up pickleball.

She moved on to Judy Justice and has continued building her courtroom television empire.

And now her son is continuing the family business with his own courtroom series, Adam's Law.

Because apparently in this family, becoming a judge is the equivalent of taking over your parents' plumbing company.

Thirty years later, Judge Judy remains one of the most recognizable personalities in television history.

And perhaps her greatest accomplishment?

She made millions of us voluntarily come home from work or school and watch two strangers argue over $600 and a damaged lawn mower.

And we LOVED it.

Beauty fades. Dumb is forever.

Happy 30th, Judge Judy. ⚖️