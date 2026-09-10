Buffalo Bills to Feature Both Canadian and American Anthems at Home Opener 🇨🇦🇺🇸🏈

The Buffalo Bills are showing Canada a little love as they prepare to open their brand-new stadium.

For the first time in Highmark Stadium history, the Bills will feature both “O Canada” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” before their home opener against the Detroit Lions.

And considering the number of Canadians who cross the border every weekend to cheer for the Bills...

It's about time we got some musical representation.

Barenaked Ladies Will Represent Canada 🇨🇦

The Bills have recruited a very Canadian choice to perform “O Canada”: Barenaked Ladies.

The Toronto band has a long relationship with Buffalo, having played countless shows in the city throughout the '90s and often joking that Buffalo feels like a second home.

They've given us classics including If I Had $1,000,000, The Old Apartment and It's All Been Done. And now they'll perform the Canadian anthem at an NFL game.

RELATED: Hallmark teams up with Buffalo Bills for this year's football Christmas rom-com

Moana Is Singing the American Anthem 🌊

Performing the American national anthem will be Auliʻi Cravalho, best known as the voice of Disney's Moana!

https://x.com/BuffaloBills/status/2097716854705807708

So yes, before an NFL game we're getting:

Moana and Barenaked Ladies.

That's less of a football pregame and more like somebody hit shuffle on the family road-trip playlist.

A Nod to the Bills' Canadian Fan Base

The Buffalo Sabres have traditionally performed both national anthems at games against Canadian teams, but hearing both before a Bills home opener is something different.

Buffalo has long attracted a sizeable contingent of Canadian fans, particularly from Southern Ontario.

On any given Bills Sunday, the Peace Bridge basically becomes:

The world's longest line of pickup trucks, Bills jerseys and Canadians trying to remember how much they bought at Target.

The dual anthems will be part of the pregame celebration before Buffalo takes on Detroit at the new Highmark Stadium.

And Canadians attending the game finally get that special moment when “O Canada” begins and everyone suddenly becomes a professional vocalist.

Because we may not agree on politics, tariffs or hockey...

But put 70,000 people in a football stadium and start singing “True patriot love...”

and every Canadian within 100 kilometres will immediately join in. 🇨🇦🏈