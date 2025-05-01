Hallmark teams up with Buffalo Bills for this year's football Christmas rom-com

Get ready, Bills Mafia. Filming on 'Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story,' will kick off later this year, with the entire movie being shot in and around Buffalo, New York

First it was a Kansas City Chiefs love story. Now it's time for the Buffalo Bills to find their happily ever after in the world of Hallmark.

RELATED: Donna Kelce Scores Big with Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’

Hallmark announced on Thursday that it's collaborating with the National Football League and Skydance Sports once again "on the heels of its winning partnership last year." They're putting together a Christmas special called "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story.”

The network said the new movie will premiere during the "GOAT of festive films, Hallmark Channel’s 16th annual Countdown to Christmas," adding that last year’s inaugural collaboration for "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" was cable television’s most-watched movie of the year.

While details about the plot and cast will be announced at a later date, Hallmark said production will kick off later this year and the film will be entirely shot "at locations in and around Buffalo, New York, including (the) iconic Highmark Stadium, which is making its last stand as the Bills home field in the upcoming 2025 NFL season."