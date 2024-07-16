Donna Kelce Scores Big with Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’

Move over, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift—there’s a new star in town, and she’s ready to tackle the holiday season!

Donna Kelce, the beloved mother of Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, is making her Hallmark Channel debut in the festive new film, “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.”

A New Star on the Field

The exciting news was revealed in a heartwarming social media video featuring Donna Kelce alongside the movie’s stars, Tyler Hynes and Hunter King. In this yuletide tale, Donna will be stepping into the role of the manager of a Kansas City BBQ restaurant, bringing her special flair to the Hallmark Christmas magic.

Chiefs Spirit On and Off the Field

“Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” promises to be a treat for football and holiday movie fans alike. The film follows Derrick (played by Hynes), the Chiefs’ Director of Fan Engagement, as he crosses paths with Alana Higman (played by King). Alana’s family has a deep-rooted love for the Chiefs, and she believes this devotion will earn them the coveted “Fan of the Year” title.

Adding to the festive fun, Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and other team members are set to make special cameos, making this film a touchdown in the hearts of the Chiefs Kingdom.

A Season of Cheer

Donna Kelce’s involvement in this Hallmark production brings an extra sprinkle of holiday cheer. Known for her unwavering support of her son Travis and the Chiefs, Donna’s new role is sure to resonate with fans who admire her spirit and dedication.

As we gear up for the holiday season, “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” promises to deliver a heartwarming blend of football, family, and festive fun. Keep an eye out for Donna Kelce’s delightful performance and get ready to cheer for the Chiefs in this merry movie!

Whether you’re a die-hard Chiefs fan or just love a good holiday film, Donna Kelce’s Hallmark debut is a must-watch this season. So grab some hot cocoa, put on your favourite Chiefs jersey, and enjoy this special treat from the Kelce family to yours!