Ed Sheeran Drops New Song “Drive” Ahead of F1: The Movie

Buckle up — Ed Sheeran just dropped a brand new song, and it’s got all the horsepower.

On Thursday, Ed released “Drive” — his latest track that’ll be featured on F1: The Album, the official companion to the highly anticipated F1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt and dropping in theatres on June 27. Yes, Ed and Brad in the same sentence? This movie is already winning.

And get this: Drive is a full-on collaboration dream team. It’s produced by John Mayer and Blake Slatkin, with Mayer on guitar, Dave Grohl on drums, Pino Paladino on bass, and Rami Jaffee (also from Foo Fighters) on keys. This is basically the Avengers of emotional rock-pop, and we are here for it.

The vibe? Anthemic, emotional, and definitely designed for dramatic F1 slow-mo montages. Just picture Brad Pitt walking away from a race car in a leather jacket. You get it.

About the Film: F1: The Movie

The movie stars Brad Pitt as a retired F1 driver, Sonny Hayes, who jumps back behind the wheel to mentor a rising star played by Damson Idris. Think Top Gun: Maverick, but with race cars. Add in a killer cast including Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and Tobias Menzies, plus direction from Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) and production help from Jerry Bruckheimer and Lewis Hamilton — yes, the real seven-time F1 world champ — and you’ve got a summer blockbuster ready to burn rubber.

About the Album: F1: The Album

Drive is just one track on this high-octane soundtrack, which includes a wildly diverse and star-studded lineup:

Doja Cat

Rosé (BLACKPINK fans, assemble)

(BLACKPINK fans, assemble) Chris Stapleton

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Burna Boy

RAYE

Myke Towers

It’s all curated by Atlantic Records, the team behind soundtracks like Barbie The Album, The Greatest Showman, Suicide Squad, and Daisy Jones & The Six — so you already know this one’s going to be good.

Release Date

The full album drops June 27 — the same day F1: The Movie hits theatres. It’ll be available online, in stores, and everywhere you stream music.