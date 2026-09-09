Nicolas Cage’s $10.5-Million Malibu Home Damaged by Massive Sinkhole 🕳️🏠

Nicolas Cage has battled villains, stolen the Declaration of Independence and swapped faces with John Travolta.

But apparently, his latest opponent is... the ground.

The actor’s oceanfront Malibu property has been damaged after a massive sinkhole opened up and swallowed part of the driveway amid coastal erosion.

And suddenly National Treasure has become...National Measure-the-Crack-in-the-Driveway.

RELATED: Nicolas Cage Says He’s Almost Ready To Retire!

What Happened?

Fire crews were reportedly called to the vacant property early Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a possible gas main break.

When they arrived, they discovered that erosion had washed away the ground underneath the driveway, causing it to collapse.

The damage also broke a water line and gas line, forcing Southern California Gas Company crews to shut off gas service in the area.

Officials later issued an evacuation order for surrounding properties as a precaution.

Thankfully, the home was reportedly vacant at the time.

This Is Not a Cheap Fix

Cage purchased the four-level oceanfront property in 2024 for $10.5 million.

And when you spend $10.5 million on a house, you probably expect the driveway to be included.

Instead, Mother Nature apparently said:

“Driveway sold separately.”

The full cost of the damage isn't yet clear, but with erosion underneath the property, broken utility lines and a collapsed driveway, this probably isn't a weekend trip to Home Depot.

Conditions Could Get Worse

Authorities are also watching the area closely because high tides and rain associated with Hurricane Marie could make the erosion worse.

Which means this isn't just a Nicolas Cage problem. Nearby properties could also be at risk depending on how conditions develop.

It's a serious situation for residents along that stretch of coastline. But you have to admit, if this had to happen to a Hollywood actor...

Of COURSE it happened to Nicolas Cage. The man's entire career has prepared him for this.

Coming summer 2027:

GONE IN 60 SECONDS: THE DRIVEWAY 🕳️

Nicolas Cage has 24 hours to save Malibu... before the Pacific Ocean steals his garage.