The ’90s Boy Band Mall Tour Returns, and Gap Is Bringing It Back to Life

Dust off your butterfly clips and grab an Orange Julius because the boy band mall tour is making a comeback.

Gap has announced a new partnership with emerging five-member boy band Just Your Type, or JYT, and part of the plan involves taking the group on an old-school mall tour across the U.S.

Yes, a MALL TOUR.

For millennials, this means we’ve officially lived long enough to watch our teenage years become a marketing strategy.

Gap Is Getting Into “Fashiontainment”

The partnership is part of Gap’s new “fashiontainment platform,” which the company says will combine fashion with entertainment and original content.

Basically, Gap looked at 1999 and said, “We should do that again.”

The company plans to co-produce a docuseries following JYT’s early career, create social media content and launch a capsule clothing collection designed with the band’s five members.

And, of course, send them to malls.

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It’s the perfect throwback to the days when you could buy a zip-up hoodie, grab a pretzel and accidentally stumble across the next NSYNC performing beside Claire’s.

So far, there’s no word on whether the mall tour will make its way to Canada.

So, Who Is JYT?

Just Your Type features Recker Eans, Toby Green, Caden Adamonis, Bryan Chan and Tyler George.

If you haven’t heard of them yet, don’t panic. You’re not officially old.

The group only released its debut single, What U Want, late last year and currently has just a handful of songs available. But the music industry is already betting big on them.

JYT signed with Republic Records in January in partnership with Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler, who helped develop the group. Wexler has previously worked with major artists including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK.

Now all JYT needs is matching outfits, choreographed finger-pointing and one member whose entire personality is “the bad boy.”

The ’90s really ARE back.

Although if Gap truly wants the authentic mall-tour experience, we’re going to need a packed food court, a Glamour Shots studio and somebody’s mom waiting outside in a Dodge Caravan.