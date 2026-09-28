PRINCE HARRY KEEPS SKYDIVING PROMISE TO 102-YEAR-OLD CANADIAN VETERAN

Note to self: Be VERY careful what you promise a 102-year-old.

Prince Harry was in Ontario Friday, where he jumped out of a perfectly good airplane to keep a promise he made to a Canadian Second World War veteran.

Harry met 102-year-old Ed Marshall at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Toronto last November. The two bonded over their military backgrounds, and Marshall told Harry that he'd celebrated his 100th birthday by going skydiving.

At 100.

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Meanwhile, some of us make a noise when we get off the couch.

Marshall trained as a paratrooper during the Second World War, while Harry served 10 years in the British Army, including two tours in Afghanistan. After hearing about Marshall's birthday jump, Harry agreed they should do one together.

Unfortunately, doctors later determined it wouldn't be safe for Marshall to make another jump, so his grandson Bailey took his place.

But Ed still went up in the plane to watch.

At 102, this man has more adrenaline in his morning than I have in an entire year.

Harry and Bailey completed the charity skydive near Cookstown, in Innisfil, raising awareness and support for Sunnybrook and the True Patriot Love Foundation, which support Canada's military and veteran communities.

After landing, Harry explained why he followed through, saying you simply can't let a 102-year-old veteran down.