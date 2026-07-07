Prince Harry Heads Back to the U.K... But Doesn't Have a Royal Place to Stay

Prince Harry is back in the U.K. this week, but don't expect him to be checking into Buckingham Palace.

According to Reuters, the Duke of Sussex won't be staying at the royal residence after an invitation reportedly expired before he accepted it.

Harry had originally planned to bring his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to Britain for the first time in four years. However, those plans were scrapped after the family was unable to reach an agreement with the British government over security arrangements.

A royal source told Reuters that Buckingham Palace had asked Harry several times whether he planned to accept the invitation to stay, but he didn't respond before the deadline.

Palace staff reportedly needed time to prepare for his visit, and after Harry later changed his mind, the offer was no longer available.

Harry's spokesperson says the delay wasn't intentional. They say he was trying to finalize alternative security plans after the government declined to provide police protection, and by the time he was ready to accept, the invitation had been withdrawn.

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The accommodation drama comes after years of strained relations between Harry and the Royal Family following his move to California in 2020 and the release of his memoir, Spare, in 2023.

Harry is expected to be in London and Birmingham this week for several charity events. He's also due in court as part of his legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations of unlawful newsgathering practices.