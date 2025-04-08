Prince Harry Isn’t Backing Down—He’s Appealing the Loss of His UK Security

Prince Harry is once again fighting to have his official UK security detail reinstated—and this time, he’s taking the battle to a higher court.

The Duke of Sussex appeared at the Court of Appeal in London on Tuesday to challenge a previous ruling that denied his request for government-funded protection while in the UK.

Harry lost his publicly funded security in February 2020 after stepping down as a senior working royal and relocating to the United States with Meghan Markle. Since then, his protection has only been offered on a case-by-case basis.

Last year, a High Court judge sided with the government panel responsible for the decision, stating their choice to give Harry “bespoke” security when deemed necessary wasn’t unlawful, irrational, or unfair.

But Harry’s not convinced. He argues that he and his family face serious threats when they return to the UK, citing online hate and aggressive media attention as major safety concerns.

The appeal is the latest move in what’s become an ongoing legal back-and-forth as Harry continues to navigate life outside of royal duties.