Prince Harry vs. the Tabloids: The Battle Continues

Prince Harry is stepping back into the legal ring this week, taking on Rupert Murdoch’s media empire in a trial that’s shaping up to be a major showdown.

This time, it’s all about holding the tabloids accountable for alleged phone hacking and privacy violations—a battle Harry has been fighting for years.

A Fight Fueled by History

The trial marks the first of its kind against Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers since the infamous phone hacking scandal of 2011, which led to the closure of the News of the World. While the publisher has already settled over 1,300 claims tied to these allegations, Harry isn’t backing down, even if it costs him millions.

For the Duke of Sussex, this isn’t just a personal vendetta—it’s a mission rooted in tragedy. Harry has long blamed the relentless tabloid culture for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash while being pursued by paparazzi. That same invasive press culture, he claims, has also targeted his wife, Meghan Markle, and played a significant role in the couple’s decision to step back from royal duties and relocate to the U.S. in 2020.

Harry’s determination to hold the media accountable hasn’t come without consequences. He’s openly acknowledged the rift it’s caused within the royal family but insists this fight is necessary to expose media misconduct.

What’s at Stake

Harry’s claims against News Group allege that their journalists and hired private investigators used unlawful tactics to dig up dirt on him and his family between 1996 and 2011. News Group, however, denies the allegations and argues that Harry missed the six-year window to file his lawsuit.

Interestingly, this isn’t Harry’s first legal victory against the tabloids. In 2023, he won a similar case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror and has another ongoing lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail. The Duke isn’t afraid to take on some of the UK’s biggest media heavyweights.

Not Just Harry

Actor Hugh Grant was initially one of Harry’s co-claimants in this case but had to back out, citing the astronomical cost of going to trial. Grant revealed he accepted a massive settlement to avoid risking a legal bill of £10 million (about CAD 12.3 million)—even if he’d won.

News Group’s past isn’t exactly spotless; the company apologized to News of the World phone hacking victims back in 2011. However, their flagship paper, The Sun, has never admitted liability.

Why It Matters

For millennials who grew up watching Princess Diana’s story unfold, this trial serves as a stark reminder of the damaging impact of media intrusion. Harry’s fight isn’t just about personal justice—it’s about reshaping the boundaries of press freedom and privacy in a digital age.

Will this trial bring about meaningful change, or will it be another chapter in a long-running feud between Harry and the tabloids? Either way, it’s a high-stakes moment that could have ripple effects for years to come.