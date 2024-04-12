Meghan and Prince Harry have Two New Netflix Shows in Production

Netflix has confirmed that the couple’s Archewell Productions has two new nonfiction series in production at Netflix as part of a multi-year overall deal signed in 2020.

The first series will be curated by Meghan and “will celebrate the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining, and friendship” according to Netflix.

The second new series is, according to Netflix, “shot primarily at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, and will provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo.”

Both shows are in the early stages of production and their titles and release dates will be released at a later date.