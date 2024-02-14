Meghan Markle Lands New Podcast Deal After Parting Ways With Spotify!

Less than a year after Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, ended their podcasting partnership with Spotify, Meghan has a new podcasting partner.

Meghan will bring a new, yet-to-be-announced podcast to Lemonada Media, which issued a press release with the news on Tuesday. In addition to her new podcast, Lemonada will also stream “Archetypes,” Meghan’s podcast that debuted in 2022 on Spotify.

Lemonada did not release additional details about the podcast, other than Markle serving as its host.

Lemonada Media is home to Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ podcast, “Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus,” “Choice Words with Samantha Bee” and more.

After stepping down as senior royals and moving to the United States in 2020, Harry and Meghan secured numerous media deals, including with Spotify and Netflix, the streaming home of their docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” which chronicled their courtship, their relationship with the media and their decision to leave royal life.