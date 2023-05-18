Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had a ‘Near Catastrophic’ Event with Paparazzi

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a chaotic car chase with paparazzi in New York on Tuesday night that could have resulted in a “catastrophic” outcome, their spokesperson has alleged.

After leaving the Women of Vision Awards in New York, the couple was pursued by several paparazzi in an ordeal that went on for hours.

According to their personal security, the couple were left shaken but no one was hurt.

According to the couple’s account, the altercation with photographers was prolonged and risky. “Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the couple’s spokesperson said.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

Two people involved with the couple’s security also described the incident as chaotic, with the paparazzi in numerous vehicles, including cars, scooters, mopeds and electrical bikes. The Sussexes had to switch cars during the chase, they say.

They added: ‘Despite being confronted by uniformed police multiple times, the paparazzi’s cars continued their pursuit in trying to follow the Sussexes and Doria to the private residence they were staying at.

The paparazzi were trying to figure out where Harry and Megan were staying while in New York.